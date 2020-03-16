Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Irene "Irene" Olcus. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 (724)-756-0075 Send Flowers Obituary

E. Irene Olcus, 90, of East Brady, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center while in the company of her family.

Irene was born in Cowansville on Sept. 1, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Marshall and Eva Ridley Brown.

She was a 1947 graduate of Kittanning High School.

In her earlier years, she had been employed as a secretary at the Armstrong County Courthouse in Kittanning.

Mrs. Olcus was a homemaker and enjoyed baking.

She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora. She was a member of the LCW at the church, the altar guild, the crocheting group, and the thread brigade, where she enjoyed making blankets. She also served on the fellowship committee and helped prepare funeral dinners.

Irene was a talented seamstress and had crocheted and donated thousands of hats, which was known as "Caps For Kids."

She enjoyed the fellowship of her many friends at TOPS.

She was a member of the ladies' auxiliary to the Sugarcreek Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving are four children, Richard Olcus and his wife, Susan, Dan Olcus and his wife, Vickie, all of East Brady, Shirley Hillwig and her husband, Boyd, of Chicora, and Kathy Olcus of Fairfax, Va.; four grandchildren, Ed Ross, Danielle Hillwig Doheny, Kasey Olcus Daniels and Erica Hillwig Gaughan; five great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Leo A. Olcus, who passed away Feb. 13, 2014, and her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brothers, Marshall and Charles Brown; a half- brother, Harvey Earley; two half-sisters, Ruth Rickle and Mamie Bray; and a number of brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.

OLCUS - Friends of E. Irene Olcus, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora Road, Chicora.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Sugarcreek Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a memorial service at 10:45 a.m. at the church.

A funeral service will follow at the church at noon with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong Co.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ladies' Auxiliary of the Sugarcreek Volunteer Fire Dept., 110 Rodgers Road, East Brady, Pa., 16028.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit



E. Irene Olcus, 90, of East Brady, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center while in the company of her family.Irene was born in Cowansville on Sept. 1, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Marshall and Eva Ridley Brown.She was a 1947 graduate of Kittanning High School.In her earlier years, she had been employed as a secretary at the Armstrong County Courthouse in Kittanning.Mrs. Olcus was a homemaker and enjoyed baking.She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora. She was a member of the LCW at the church, the altar guild, the crocheting group, and the thread brigade, where she enjoyed making blankets. She also served on the fellowship committee and helped prepare funeral dinners.Irene was a talented seamstress and had crocheted and donated thousands of hats, which was known as "Caps For Kids."She enjoyed the fellowship of her many friends at TOPS.She was a member of the ladies' auxiliary to the Sugarcreek Volunteer Fire Department.Surviving are four children, Richard Olcus and his wife, Susan, Dan Olcus and his wife, Vickie, all of East Brady, Shirley Hillwig and her husband, Boyd, of Chicora, and Kathy Olcus of Fairfax, Va.; four grandchildren, Ed Ross, Danielle Hillwig Doheny, Kasey Olcus Daniels and Erica Hillwig Gaughan; five great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to her husband, Leo A. Olcus, who passed away Feb. 13, 2014, and her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brothers, Marshall and Charles Brown; a half- brother, Harvey Earley; two half-sisters, Ruth Rickle and Mamie Bray; and a number of brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.OLCUS - Friends of E. Irene Olcus, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora Road, Chicora.The Ladies Auxiliary of the Sugarcreek Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a memorial service at 10:45 a.m. at the church.A funeral service will follow at the church at noon with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower, church pastor, officiating.Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong Co.Memorial contributions may be made to The Ladies' Auxiliary of the Sugarcreek Volunteer Fire Dept., 110 Rodgers Road, East Brady, Pa., 16028.Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close