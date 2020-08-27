1/
E. Lena "Lena" Vandevort
1942 - 2020
E. Lena Vandevort, 78, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Concord Township, the daughter of the late A. Earl Stoops and Mildred "Betty" (Stahlman) Stoops.

Lena was a graduate of Moniteau High School.

She was a former employee of Bobbie Brooks and the Butler Blind Association, and she retired from Mine Safety Appliances.

She enjoyed gardening and bowling, and her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Jarid L. (Ginger) Vandevort of Boyers, and Robert E. (Kari) Vandevort of Butler; six grandchildren, Trent, Kamryn, Karsyn, Jordyn, Drew and Brooke; her sister, Ruth (Edward) Monnie of Butler; two brothers, Frank (Pam) Stoops of West Sunbury, and Andrew (Judy) Stoops of West Sunbury.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

VANDEVORT - Services will be private for E. Lena Vandevort, who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Private interment will be held in the Concord Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 27, 2020.
