Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 Funeral service 6:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001

E. Patricia "Pat" Hovis, 79, of Chicora, passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 17, 1940, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Clarence Miller and the late Edna Greenert Miller.

Pat was a member of Graceway Church in Butler, where she played the keyboard.

She was employed for over 30 years with Bauman Bus as a bus driver and she also worked at Co-Go's at the Bon Aire Plaza. Pat played the accordion with "The Harry Kelly Band." She loved to play music. Pat enjoyed cooking and the computer. She loved to spend time with her two dogs and most of all, with her family and grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her husband, Harry, whom she married June 3, 1961; one daughter, Tammy (Jim) Hazlett of Chicora; one son, Todd (Teresa) Hovis of Chicora; four grandchildren, Shane (Kim) Johnston, Cortney (fiancé Brad) Hazlett, Keiana Hovis, and TJ Hovis; one great-grandchild, Gage Johnston; two brothers, John Miller of Fenelton, and Kevin Miller of Slippery Rock; two sisters, Margaret Humphrey of Slippery Rock, and Connie (Darrell) LaMotte of Herman; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Don Humphrey; and one sister-in-law, Tish Miller.

HOVIS - Friends of E. Patricia "Pat" Hovis, who died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. David West officiating.

Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

