On Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, Earl Dean Hill went to be with his Lord and Savior. Dean was 90 years old.
Dean was born on Oct. 22, 1929.
He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in agriculture and chemistry.
He was employed by Mellon Institute, Callery Chemical and the Gulf Oil Corp./Chevron as a chemist, inventing various fuel types (rocket/auto/alternative fuels) both domestic and abroad.
For his work with Gulf Oil, Dean traveled to Ireland, Korea and Texas for extended periods.
He retired in 1986, but kept active by farming. He loved to farm, bale hay and work with all types of farm animals. He was very active with the Butler Horseman's Association for many years, assisting with their annual horse show.
Dean was born and raised in Valencia and continued enjoying life at the family farms in Mercer and West Sunbury. Recently, he lived at Newhaven Court located in Butler. The staff and residents became his second family.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife of more than 45 years, Ellen Brown; his parents, John and Estella (Ziegler) Hill; two brothers, John A. Hill (Betty) and Leroy A. Hill; and one sister, Jean (Michael) Sutkovich.
Surviving are Dean's sister, Marjorie Hill; his daughter, Deanna (Michael) Panza; and his son, Travis (Chelsea) Hill.
He had seven grandchildren, Darian (Josh) Bly, Justin (Leah Hogan) Castello, Katelyn (Mathew) Piroth, Michael Panza, Tyler Hill, Payson Hill and Brooklyn Hill.
Dean also had five great-grandchildren, Avery Bly, Milania Bly, Aria Castello, Cole Castello and Kallie Piroth.
