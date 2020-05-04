Earl H. Stalker, 81, of Hilliards, passed away Friday evening, May 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness (non- COVID related).
Born in Venango Township, Butler County, on June 4, 1938, he was the son of the late Lee D. and Maude Young Stalker.
Earl was first married on May 18, 1961, to the former Judy Arlene Cratty, who passed away July 11, 1995. He later married Norma Jean Master Brown, in May of 2006, and she passed away May 1, 2012, the exact date of Earl's passing eight years later.
Mr. Stalker was a dedicated Christian gentleman, who was faithful to the Fellowship Baptist Church on Route 38 near Eau Claire.
He was employed for many years at Pullman-Standard of Butler until its closing. He was then employed by Kerry Coal Co. of Beaver Falls. He was also an accomplished private welder.
Earl loved his family, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.
He is survived by daughters and husbands Roxanne (Ken) Tanner of West Sunbury and Rhonda (Mike) Devine of Pittsburgh; one son and wife, Rodney (Emily) Stalker of Charleston, S.C.; six grandchildren; four stepchildren, Cynthia (Denny) Fehl and Jeff (Roxanne) Brown, all of Butler, Crystal (Mike) Garrison of Ohio, and Dana (Michelle) Brown of Seattle, Wash.; 11 stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Luree Kriedler of Indianapolis, Ind.; his brothers, Dale (Duke) Stalker of Eau Claire, Merle Stalker of Emlenton, and Richard Stalker of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Kerr; and his brothers, Frank, Fred, Donald Joe, and Jack Stalker.
STALKER - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and following guidelines set by the CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health, a private visitation and funeral will be held for Earl H. Stalker, who died Friday, May 1, 2020, followed by a private burial at Allegheny Cemetery, near Parker.
The Buzard Funeral Home staff of Eau Claire is assisting the family at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Earl's name be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Road, Emlenton, Pa. 16373.
To view/send condolences, sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Born in Venango Township, Butler County, on June 4, 1938, he was the son of the late Lee D. and Maude Young Stalker.
Earl was first married on May 18, 1961, to the former Judy Arlene Cratty, who passed away July 11, 1995. He later married Norma Jean Master Brown, in May of 2006, and she passed away May 1, 2012, the exact date of Earl's passing eight years later.
Mr. Stalker was a dedicated Christian gentleman, who was faithful to the Fellowship Baptist Church on Route 38 near Eau Claire.
He was employed for many years at Pullman-Standard of Butler until its closing. He was then employed by Kerry Coal Co. of Beaver Falls. He was also an accomplished private welder.
Earl loved his family, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.
He is survived by daughters and husbands Roxanne (Ken) Tanner of West Sunbury and Rhonda (Mike) Devine of Pittsburgh; one son and wife, Rodney (Emily) Stalker of Charleston, S.C.; six grandchildren; four stepchildren, Cynthia (Denny) Fehl and Jeff (Roxanne) Brown, all of Butler, Crystal (Mike) Garrison of Ohio, and Dana (Michelle) Brown of Seattle, Wash.; 11 stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Luree Kriedler of Indianapolis, Ind.; his brothers, Dale (Duke) Stalker of Eau Claire, Merle Stalker of Emlenton, and Richard Stalker of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Kerr; and his brothers, Frank, Fred, Donald Joe, and Jack Stalker.
STALKER - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and following guidelines set by the CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health, a private visitation and funeral will be held for Earl H. Stalker, who died Friday, May 1, 2020, followed by a private burial at Allegheny Cemetery, near Parker.
The Buzard Funeral Home staff of Eau Claire is assisting the family at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Earl's name be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Road, Emlenton, Pa. 16373.
To view/send condolences, sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 4, 2020.