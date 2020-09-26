Earl S. Fennell, 87, of East Butler, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
Born May 5, 1933, in Carbon Center, he was the son of the late Charles and Lula Fennell.
Earl worked in the Silicon Maintenance Department for Armco, where he retired in 1995.
He was a 1952 graduate of Butler High School.
Earl served in the National Guard with an honorable discharge in 1960.
Earl enjoyed collecting model cars, going camping and traveling.
Earl is survived by his two sons, Earl D. (Lois) Fennell of East Butler and Dennis C. (Kathy) Fennell of Boise, Idaho; three grandchildren, Jason Fennell, Sarah Fennell and Diana (Joe) Booth; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Diana D. (Fehl) Fennell whom he married Aug. 13, 1953, and who passed away July 16, 2019; three brothers, Charles, Don and Howard Fennell; and two sisters, Dorothy Armstrong and Vera Crowe.
Fennell - Friends of Earl S. Fennell, who died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson–Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor David Maitland, officiating.
Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, 221 West New Castle St., Butler, Pa. 16001.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own and to wear a facial covering along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
