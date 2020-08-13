Edgar G. Hoehn, 90, of Butler, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Clearview in Butler.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1929, in Butler, and was the son of the late Edgar G. Hoehn and Augusta (Bachman) Hoehn.
Edgar worked as a clerk for A&P Grocery Co. for 35 years.
He loved gardening and woodworking, especially scroll saw projects. He was a member of the Blazin' Blades Scroll Saw Club.
He was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and also taught Sunday school.
Edgar is survived by his son, Kenneth E. Hoehn of Butler; two grandchildren, Erin (Rodney) Engel of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Ryan (Sarah) Hoehn of Butler; and three great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Annaleise and Nora.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Watterson) Hoehn, whom he married on April 16, 1949; and three brothers, William J., Allen E. and Gerald E.
HOEHN - Per the family's request due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial were private for Edgar G. Hoehn, who died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Mark's Evangelical Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.
