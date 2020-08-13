1/1
Edgar G. Hoehn
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar G. Hoehn, 90, of Butler, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Clearview in Butler.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1929, in Butler, and was the son of the late Edgar G. Hoehn and Augusta (Bachman) Hoehn.

Edgar worked as a clerk for A&P Grocery Co. for 35 years.

He loved gardening and woodworking, especially scroll saw projects. He was a member of the Blazin' Blades Scroll Saw Club.

He was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and also taught Sunday school.

Edgar is survived by his son, Kenneth E. Hoehn of Butler; two grandchildren, Erin (Rodney) Engel of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Ryan (Sarah) Hoehn of Butler; and three great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Annaleise and Nora.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Watterson) Hoehn, whom he married on April 16, 1949; and three brothers, William J., Allen E. and Gerald E.

HOEHN - Per the family's request due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial were private for Edgar G. Hoehn, who died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Mark's Evangelical Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved