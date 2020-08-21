Edgard Nieto Sr., 45, of East Palestine, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio, after a courageous three-year battle with colon cancer.
Edgard was born on July 5, 1975, in Pittsburgh, the son of Victor Nieto and Norma Cuellar Nieto.
Edgard worked as a business sales consultant for Verizon Communications.
He enjoyed auto racing events, gaming with his children and traveling. He was also an avid Grateful Dead enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Victor (Jan) Nieto of Butler, and Norma Nieto of Seven Fields, he is survived by his wife, the former Cathy Cunningham, whom he married on June 14, 2008; his son, Edgard Nieto Jr. of East Palestine; three daughters, Stella Nieto of East Palestine, Haileigh Hawk of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Mykenzee Hawk of East Palestine; and a sister, Norma B. Nieto of Pittsburgh.
NIETO - Visitation for Edgard Nieto Sr., who died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio.
To protect the families that we serve, our staff and you, our neighbors and friends, we ask that visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.
Private services will be held with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Butler.
Family and friends can visit www.familycareservices.com
