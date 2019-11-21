Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Joy "Joy" Lindey. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Memorial service 11:00 AM Center Presbyterian Church 211 Center St. Slippery Rock , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Joy Lindey, 92, of Grove City, passed away at Orchard Manor on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, of a short illness.

She was born March 16, 1927, in Slippery Rock Borough, to Albert Romeo Hutcheson and Edith Laughlin Hutcheson.

Joy graduated from Slippery Rock High School and later, the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

She married John William Lindey on Sept. 18, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2005.

Joy was a secretary in the guidance office of Grove City High School.

She loved to cook, bake and sew.

Joy and John owned and operated Lake Lindey in Liberty Township, Mercer County.

She was a longtime member of Center Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock, where she had served as a deacon and was a member of the Women's Association. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 86 in Grove City.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Joy (Thomas) Capkovic of Moon Township; her sons, J. Mark Lindey of Grove City, Dean William (Karen) Lindey of Grove City, and Peter John (Sue) Lindey of Oil City; five grandchildren, David Capkovic, Adrienne (Andreas Gelner) Capkovic, Jack Lindey, Katie (Dan) Welms and Kyle (Chelsea) Lindey; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Matt and Mallory Welms, Henry and Ellie Capkovic Gelner, and Lainee Lindey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; her grandson, William Capkovic; her sisters, Helen Stinson and Mary McComb; and her three brothers, Albert, Clyde and Jack Hutcheson.

LINDEY - A memorial service for Edith Joy Lindey, who died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Center Presbyterian Church, 211 Center St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. William Mumaw, pastor of the church presiding.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to

The family is asking in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Orchard Manor in Grove City.



