Edith M. Atkinson
1926 - 2020
Edith M. Atkinson, 94, of Butler passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, at the Lowrie Place.

She was born March 3, 1926, in New Kensington, and was the daughter of the late Walter Domhoff and the late Kathryn English Domhoff Yates.

In her earlier years, Edith worked as an inspector at The Shell Shop during World War II. She then went to work as a nursing assistant at the Butler VA Medical Center, retiring in 1987, after 21 years of service.

Edith was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church, where she volunteered.

She enjoyed her family, baking and bowling.

Edith was survived by her husband, Raymond M. Atkinson, whom she married on Sept. 29, 1945, and who passed away Dec. 1, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Rose (Daniel) Vaughn of Slippery Rock, and Darlene (Ray) Blinn of Lansing, Mich.; two sons, Raymond J. (Paula) Atkinson of Butler, and David R. (Gwen) Atkinson of Butler; six grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; four sisters, Mary Brewster of Renfrew, Betty Campbell of East Brady, Carol (Jim) Shearer of Connoquenessing, and Bonnie Marburger of Renfrew; two brothers, Donald (Florence) Domhoff of Renfrew, and Jim (Marion) Domhoff of Butler; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harvey Domhoff and Lester Domhoff; and one sister, Mildred Weidenhof.

The family wants to say thank you to all of the "angels" at Lowrie Place, for the great care they have taken of our Mom and Dad.

ATKINSON - Friends of Edith M. Atkinson, who died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Community United Methodist Church, with Pastor Annette Gerber officiating.

Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Christ Community United Methodist Church, 205 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
