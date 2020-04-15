Edmond R. Mohan, 70, of Cabot passed away April 13, 2020, at his home.
Born July 21, 1949, in Butler, he was the son of the late Edmond Mohan and Patricia Schuller Mohan.
Ed worked for Pullman Standard. He then went on to work as a truck driver, hauling steel for various companies.
He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.
Ed was involved in weight lifting competitions, having competed in England, France and the United States. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Holben Mohan, whom he married Nov. 6, 1971; his son, Shawn Mohan of Cabot; his siblings, Willy (Linda) Mohan of Butler, Susan (Steve) Trufley of Butler, and Nick (Tracy) Mudrick of Butler; his stepsister, Christine Mohan of Cleveland, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Mohan.
MOHAN - Visitation and services will be private for Edmond R. Mohan, who died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Interment will be held at St. Luke Cemetery, Cabot.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran School, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020