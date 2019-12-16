Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna A. "Tootie" Hutchison. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 (724)-756-0075 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edna A. "Tootie" Plunkard Hutchison, 80, of Karns City, went to be with the Lord, passing away unexpectedly Saturday evening, Dec. 14, 2019, shortly after her arrival in the emergency department at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Edna was born in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, on Dec. 16, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Lillian A. Steele Plunkard.

She was a 1956 graduate of Karns City High School.

She was a longtime member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City.

Edna enjoyed shopping and the company of her family, especially her grandchildren.

In her earlier years, Edna had been employed at Magnetics in East Butler.

Edna is survived by her husband, David A. Hutchison, whom she married in Karns City on June 24, 1959. The couple had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past summer.

Also surviving are three children, David Wayne Hutchison and his wife, Amy, of Harmony, Kristin L. Fuchs and her husband, Robert, of Meridian and Karyn L. Barrett and her husband, Dr. Samuel Barrett of Shelocta; four grandchildren, Jessica R. Amarando and her husband, Jason, of Wampum, Shawn D. Hutchison of Harmony, Justin W. Hutchison of Harmony, and Sydnee N. Fuchs of Meridian; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Brady and Jennson; a sister, Joyce Darlene Corman and her husband, Chester "Butch," of East Brady; a sister-in-law, Ella Plunkard of Karns City, a special niece, Lindsey Cookson of Baltimore, Md.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence A. "Bud" Plunkard Jr.

HUTCHISON - Friends of Edna A. "Tootie" Plunkard Hutchison, who died Dec. 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Bishop Alan Ion, pastor of the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy and the Rev. Michael J. Croyle, family friend and a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Hillview Cemetery in the Village of Kepple's Corners.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks at

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks at



