Edna Grace Neely Ifft, 100, of Butler passed away peacefully Thursday morning in her home.
Born Feb. 23, 1919, in Prospect, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Elora Leise Neely.
She was Protestant by faith and a homemaker.
She enjoyed her family, gardening, traveling, canning, cooking, and playing cards.
She is survived by her children, Dolores V. (Jim) MacMaster, Beverly (Joe) Gogolin, and Gloria (Brian Robinson) Ifft, all of Butler; her grandchildren, Douglas, Skye, Greg (Wendy), Jason (Lisa McCardle), and Ashley; and her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Preston and Dezarae.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Ifft, whom she married June 9, 1937, and who died March 25, 2001; two sisters; two brothers; and an infant daughter.
IFFT - Visitation for Edna Grace Neely Ifft, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Raisley Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Oesterling, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect.
For more information or to leave an online tribute go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019