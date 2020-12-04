1/1
Edna June "June" Anderson
Edna June Anderson of Center Township passed away on Dec. 1, 2020.

June was a proud U.S. Marine, and will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.

She has one surviving sister, Margaret Weaver of Pittsburgh; four children, Robin Anderson, Roxanne Yoho, Scott Anderson and Kristoffer Anderson; two daughters-in-law; one son-in-law; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale D. Anderson; five sisters; and seven brothers.

ANDERSON - There will be no viewing for Edna June Anderson, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Services will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
