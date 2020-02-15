Edna L. Scheidemantle, 83, of Middle Lancaster Township passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Born Feb. 4, 1937, in New Martinsville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Yetta Baker Jacobs.
She was the sister of the late Paul (Nancy), Wayne (Pat), Shelby, Larry (Barb), David (Joyce), Keith (Docia), the late Dennis, Jay (Terry), the late Jeffrey, Sonja (Mark Boots), and Mark (Anita); and sister-in-law of Grace Hufnagel.
Edna was preceded in death by her first husband, Luther C. Koach; and her second husband, Walter Kenneth Scheidemantle.
She was the mother of Cindi (Rich Baer), Tammie, Scott (Tammy Jo) and the late Brent; grandmother of Jeffrey, Lori, Joan, Dillon and Tyler; great-grandmother of Dakota Lynn, Morgan, Melody and Kyla; and great-great-grandmother of Riley, Lilly and Nora Lee.
SCHEIDEMANTLE - Friends of Edna L. Scheidemantle, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lillyville Church of God, 408 Hickernell Road, Ellwood City.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020