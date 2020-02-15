Butler Eagle

Edna L. Scheidemantle (1937 - 2020)
  • "please accept our deepest condolences for your loss"
    - steve,carol stetz
Service Information
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA
16063
(724)-452-8005
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lillyville Church of God
408 Hickernell Rd
Ellwood City, PA
Burial
Following Services
Lillyville Church of God Cemetery
408 Hickernell Rd
Ellwood City, PA
Obituary
Edna L. Scheidemantle, 83, of Middle Lancaster Township passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Born Feb. 4, 1937, in New Martinsville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Yetta Baker Jacobs.
She was the sister of the late Paul (Nancy), Wayne (Pat), Shelby, Larry (Barb), David (Joyce), Keith (Docia), the late Dennis, Jay (Terry), the late Jeffrey, Sonja (Mark Boots), and Mark (Anita); and sister-in-law of Grace Hufnagel.
Edna was preceded in death by her first husband, Luther C. Koach; and her second husband, Walter Kenneth Scheidemantle.
She was the mother of Cindi (Rich Baer), Tammie, Scott (Tammy Jo) and the late Brent; grandmother of Jeffrey, Lori, Joan, Dillon and Tyler; great-grandmother of Dakota Lynn, Morgan, Melody and Kyla; and great-great-grandmother of Riley, Lilly and Nora Lee.
SCHEIDEMANTLE - Friends of Edna L. Scheidemantle, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lillyville Church of God, 408 Hickernell Road, Ellwood City.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
