Edna M. (Cline) Amsler, 94, of Butler, formerly of Murrysville passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 1, 1925, in Export, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Snyder and Edna Mae Bolton Cline.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James J. Amsler; a granddaughter, Tracy Schellman; and three brothers, William, Robert and Francis Cline.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Al) Mazuch of Mars; two sons, Harold (Pam) Amsler of Apollo, and Walter Paul Amsler of Leechburg; and nine grandchildren, Terrie (Bobby Jo), Jim (Teresa), Jason, Chris, Corey (Molly), Diana, Joseph, Shelby and Cody.
She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
AMSLER - Funeral services for Edna M. (Cline) Amsler, who died Sunday, April 19, 2020, will be private with her family at Hart Funeral Home, Murrysville.
Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Edna's name to the Butler or MHY Family Services.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 21, 2020