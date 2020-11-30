Edna Mae Zattiero, 86, of Mars, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care Center, due to complications from COVID-19.
Born Jan. 20, 1934, in Evans City, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Blanche (Knox) Beahm.
Edna was a former member of Old Union Presbyterian Church. She was a beloved den leader for the Boy Scouts and a mentor and member of the Dunbar 4-H Club.
A talented artist, Edna painted several beautiful portraits of local farms. She also was an amazing storyteller for many generations of children. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, David Joseph Zattiero of Mars; her daughter, M. Joanne Boyle; her husband, Louis, of Evans City; her grandchildren, Nicole M. Ansell and her husband, Jeffrey, and Nathan Boyle and his wife, Brittany; and her great-grandchildren, Lily Mae, Lucas Ty, Liam Jeffrey and Lincoln Lloyd Ansell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Samuel Zattiero, who passed away on Sept. 26, 1994; and her brother, Kenneth "Pete" Beahm.
Zattiero - Services for Edna Mae Zattiero, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Old Union Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Church Road, Mars, PA 16046.
Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.