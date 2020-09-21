Edna R. Balcko of Slippery Rock, formerly of Grove City, passed peacefully at home on Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020. She was 93.
Edna was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Unionville, Butler County, to Austin Clair and Minnie (Fair) Thompson.
She was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School in 1944.
Edna was a member of Balm United Methodist Church in Blacktown.
She retired from General Electric of Grove City.
She had worked as a nurse's aide at Butler Memorial Hospital, and as a custodian for Slippery Rock Area School District.
Edna loved gardening, quilting and crocheting.
She is survived by four daughters, Angela Wolford and her husband, Charles, of Slippery Rock, Elaine Reed of Grove City, Virginia Stuck and her husband, Ted, of Grove City, and Mary Ann Hohmann and her husband, Fred, of Volant; a son, Sandal Badger of Bowling Green, Ohio; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Zelda Toland of Ellwood City; and a brother, Donald Thompson of Harrisville.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Amy Sue Balcko; a son, Robert W. Badger; five sisters; and three brothers.
Edna's family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care given from health care aides, Travis, Ashton, Lisa and Tina.
BALCKO - Visitation hours for Edna R. Balcko, who died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. James Lewis officiating.
Burial will take place in Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local food pantry.
