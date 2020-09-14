1/1
Edward Allen "Ed" Rearick
Edward Allen Rearick, 64, of Prospect went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Born March 2, 1956, in Butler, he was the son of the late Leroy F. Rearick and Dolores A. Checkan Rearick.

Ed enjoyed playing music, antique cars and refinishing furniture.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Ed is survived by his brother, Ronald (Agnes) Rearick and their daughter, Inez (Patrick) Somers; his sister-in-law, Val Rearick, and her children, Kimberly (Brian) Collier, Kristian Rearick and Natalie (Brian) Harold; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his older brother, Leroy F. "Bud" Rearick; his infant sister, Joanne; and his nephew, Ronald John Rearick.

Rearick - A celebration of life service for Edward Allen Rearick, who died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the mausoleum chapel at Pinewood Memorial Gardens, 20950 U.S.-19, Cranberry Township.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
