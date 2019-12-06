Edward C. Hoerner, 71, of Butler, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019.
Born on June 21, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Eileen Hilgrove Hoerner.
Ed was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was a registered nurse for St. Francis Hospital, VA Healthcare System and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
He was an avid golfer and loved to sing, being a longtime member of the church choir.
He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Mary Pat McClaren Hoerner.
He was also the loving father of Dennis (Mary) Hoerner, Kelly (William) Huggins, Kevin (Amy) Hoerner, and the late Francis Hoerner; the brother of Carol (James) Callwood, Anne (Keith) Montgomery, Paul Hoerner, Lawrence (Carolyn) Hoerner and the late Thomas Hoerner; and the proud grandfather of Joshua, Benjamin, Maura, Abagail, MacKenzie, Sarah, Thomas, Giovanna and Alexander.
HOERNER - Friends of Edward C. Hoerner, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Glade Mills.
Interment with military honors will be held in Holy Savior Cemetery, Gibsonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, University Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15240.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019