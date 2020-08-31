Edward C. Sacco, 78, of Butler, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Born June 7, 1942, in Butler, he was the son of the late Carl E. and Roberta Jane Hockenberry Sacco.
Ed was a member at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
He retired in 2001 from AK Steel after 40 years of service. Following his retirement, Ed drove a school bus for Valley Lines.
He loved his boat. Ed was an avid dog lover and he especially enjoyed his schnauzers. He was a dog whisperer. Dogs and children alike loved him.
Known for his humor and his quick wit, Ed could make people laugh. He was never quick to judge but always gave people the benefit of the doubt. He got along well with everyone and everyone loved him.
Ed loved to help others, and when they would try to pay him, he would reply, "Put it in the collection plate." He was smart, a troubleshooter, and could fix anything.
He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 28 years, Deborah Smith Sacco, whom he married on Sept. 28, 1991; their children, Sean E. Sacco and his companion, Ginger Martin, of Butler, Nicole Caperell and her husband, Dr. Kerry Caperell, of Louisville, Ky., and Liane C. Spears of Butler; his grandchildren, Amanda, Kristol, and Travis Sacco, Madalyn, Lucy and Keaton Caperell, Caroline Murrell and her husband, Jacob, and Finnley Spears; his great-grandchildren, Luke Leinenbach and Mateo Sacco.
Also surviving are his siblings, James P. Sacco and his wife, Jean, of Coatsville, Daniel Sacco and his wife, Sue, of Tarpon Cove, Fla., and Darrell R. Sacco, of Butler; his numerous nieces and nephews; his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Garnet King of Franklin; his brothers-in- law, Bill Lee King and his wife, Shelly, Thomas Sloss and his wife, Lori, and, Dr. Rodney King and his wife, Jeanette, all of Franklin.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his son, Brent Sacco, who passed away on Nov. 11, 2018; and his grandson, Andrew Cory Holt.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to their daughter, Liane Spears, their granddaughter, Kristol Sacco, and to the Good Samaritan Hospice nurses, Trudy, Sue, and Meagan for their wonderful nursing care and support to the family.
Also, thanks to special friends, Doris and Linda, and Dee and Denny Reed for their friendship and presence in our time of need.
Sacco - Friends of Edward C. Sacco, who died Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, will be received from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, with Pastor Dennis Molnar of Unity Presbyterian Church of Greentree, officiating.
In cooperation with the current CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings, the family requests that those attending the service for Ed, please wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Donations may be made in Ed's honor to a local animal shelter or to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
