The Rev. Edward Charles Scharding Jr., of Renfrew, beloved husband of Kathleen, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. at home.
He was the loving father of Laura, Monika, Edward, Josiah and Bethany; and is also survived by his three grandchildren.
He was the son of the late Edward Charles and Mary Ann Scharding of Slippery Rock; and was the brother to Carol Ann Aronson of Athens, Ga.
He was greatly loved and shall be greatly missed, as he tends the gardens of heaven.
SCHARDING - A life celebration for the Rev. Edward Charles Scharding Jr., who died Thursday, June 4, 2020, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Stables of Connoquenessing, 856 Evans City Road, (Rear), Renfrew.
A private service will be arranged at a later date by the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew,
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.