Rev. Edward Charles Scharding Jr.
The Rev. Edward Charles Scharding Jr., of Renfrew, beloved husband of Kathleen, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. at home.
He was the loving father of Laura, Monika, Edward, Josiah and Bethany; and is also survived by his three grandchildren.
He was the son of the late Edward Charles and Mary Ann Scharding of Slippery Rock; and was the brother to Carol Ann Aronson of Athens, Ga.
He was greatly loved and shall be greatly missed, as he tends the gardens of heaven.
SCHARDING - A life celebration for the Rev. Edward Charles Scharding Jr., who died Thursday, June 4, 2020, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Stables of Connoquenessing, 856 Evans City Road, (Rear), Renfrew.
A private service will be arranged at a later date by the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew,
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.
