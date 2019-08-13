Edward E. Desmond, 74, of Butlerpassed away peacefully on Saturday at his home.
He was born Dec. 22, 1944, in Renfrew, and was the son of the late Edward and Anna Desmond.
Ed retired from Almatis after working there for 14 years.
He was a member of Nixon United Methodist Church.
Ed enjoyed golfing, and watching NASCAR and the Steelers. His favorite pastime was scrapping.
Surviving are his wife of 19 years, Susie (Westfall) Desmond; his two sons, Edward P. (Kimberly) Desmond of South Carolina, and Jeffrey Desmond of West View; two stepdaughters, Amy Williams of Butler, and Jennifer Barnes of Indiana; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Veronica Nulph of Kittanning; his brother, William (Deborah) Desmond of Meridian; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents;three sisters; and one brother.
DESMOND - Friends of Edward E. Desmond, who died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
There will be a private service for the family following the viewing with Pastor Bonnie Rupp of the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will be private.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019