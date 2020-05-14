Edward F. Sanderson, 94, of Butler, passed away, Monday, May 11, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital, due to a brief illness not related to the COVID-19 virus.
Born Feb. 24, 1926, in Butler, he was a son of the late John Alfred Sanderson and Clara Mae (Weaver) Sanderson.
He had worked as a pressline supervisor at Castle Rubber in East Butler, retiring in 1989, following "46 years, 8 months and 3 days."
He was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Butler, the VFW 249, the DAV, the American Legion 117, and was a life member of the East Butler Volunteer Fire Department.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in Japan. He trained as a paratrooper, then later became a projectionist for the troops. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal, the World War II Victory Ribbon and the Army Occupational Medal.
Edward worked hard his entire life. As a young boy, he started painting to help support his family. His work ethic continued into adulthood and Edward drove a bus while also working in the mill. Edward carried a lunch pail so his family could have a better life.
He was also a model train enthusiast and collector. He was a handyman who could fix or repair anything.
Edward was a proud father, grandparent and great-grandparent. Pap, as his grandchildren lovingly referred to him, spent countless hours with them. From jumping on Butler's swinging bridge to attending many games and dance recitals, Pap always made time to support his grandchildren.
Edward didn't have an off switch. If he wasn't working in the yard, he could often be found tinkering with his toy trains. Edward also had a sweet tooth and never missed a slice of pie or cake.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Helen (Bayne) Sanderson, whom he married July 3, 1948; his daughter, Teresita (Gregory) Hartz of Youngstown, Ohio; his son, David (Cheryl Gray) Sanderson of Meridian; five grandchildren, Kristen M. (Gary) Hartz-McCleery of Youngstown, Ohio, Michael R. Hartz of Indianapolis, Ind., Lauren E. (Gerald) Hackett of Virginia, Rebecca L. Hartz of Youngstown, Ohio, and Joshua D. Sanderson of Meridian; and two great-grandsons, Justus K. Hackett and Asher E. Hackett of Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James W., Harvey H., John R., and Richard C. Sanderson Sr.; his sisters, Donna M. Hawryliak and Dorothy G. Draper.
SANDERSON - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, services and burial for Edward F. Sanderson, who died Monday, May 11, 2020, will be held privately for his family.
A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler, and/or spend time with your loved ones.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.