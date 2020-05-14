Edward F. Sanderson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward F. Sanderson, 94, of Butler, passed away, Monday, May 11, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital, due to a brief illness not related to the COVID-19 virus.
Born Feb. 24, 1926, in Butler, he was a son of the late John Alfred Sanderson and Clara Mae (Weaver) Sanderson.
He had worked as a pressline supervisor at Castle Rubber in East Butler, retiring in 1989, following "46 years, 8 months and 3 days."
He was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Butler, the VFW 249, the DAV, the American Legion 117, and was a life member of the East Butler Volunteer Fire Department.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in Japan. He trained as a paratrooper, then later became a projectionist for the troops. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal, the World War II Victory Ribbon and the Army Occupational Medal.
Edward worked hard his entire life. As a young boy, he started painting to help support his family. His work ethic continued into adulthood and Edward drove a bus while also working in the mill. Edward carried a lunch pail so his family could have a better life.
He was also a model train enthusiast and collector. He was a handyman who could fix or repair anything.
Edward was a proud father, grandparent and great-grandparent. Pap, as his grandchildren lovingly referred to him, spent countless hours with them. From jumping on Butler's swinging bridge to attending many games and dance recitals, Pap always made time to support his grandchildren.
Edward didn't have an off switch. If he wasn't working in the yard, he could often be found tinkering with his toy trains. Edward also had a sweet tooth and never missed a slice of pie or cake.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Helen (Bayne) Sanderson, whom he married July 3, 1948; his daughter, Teresita (Gregory) Hartz of Youngstown, Ohio; his son, David (Cheryl Gray) Sanderson of Meridian; five grandchildren, Kristen M. (Gary) Hartz-McCleery of Youngstown, Ohio, Michael R. Hartz of Indianapolis, Ind., Lauren E. (Gerald) Hackett of Virginia, Rebecca L. Hartz of Youngstown, Ohio, and Joshua D. Sanderson of Meridian; and two great-grandsons, Justus K. Hackett and Asher E. Hackett of Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James W., Harvey H., John R., and Richard C. Sanderson Sr.; his sisters, Donna M. Hawryliak and Dorothy G. Draper.
SANDERSON - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, services and burial for Edward F. Sanderson, who died Monday, May 11, 2020, will be held privately for his family.
A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler, and/or spend time with your loved ones.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved