Guest Book View Sign Service Information Steighner Funeral Home 111 East Slippery Rock Street Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward F. Young, 88, of Butler died Thursday morning in Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 3, 1931, in Chicora, and was the son of the late Frank Young and Anna Hockenberry Young.

He worked for 20 years for Castle Rubber in East Butler, and then he worked 24 years at Butler Armco, where he was an overhead crane man.

He served his country proudly from 1948 until 1951 in the U.S. Air Force during the

He was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center.

He was a lifetime member of the Chicora Moose Lodge, and a lifetime Gold Card member of the East Brady Fireman's Club. He was also a member of the Chicora American Legion.

He enjoyed hunting, horse races and his family.

He married Margaret Hipple on Nov. 22, 1952. She died April 19, 2019.

He is survived by three daughters, Debra Elaine Young Podbros, Diane Eileen McDonald and Doris Eloise Young-Peters; five sons, David Edward Young, Daryl Eugene and Shelby Young, Duane Edmund and Kelli Young, Denis Ellery and Darlene Young, and Deron Everet Young; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, James and Mary Ann Young, Thomas and Sherry Young and Rodger and Patti Young; a brother-in-law, Robert Miller; four sisters, Mary Louise O'Donnell, Alice Mae Fontaine, Helen Raabe and Jesse, and Jenny Blaha; and a sister-in-law, Mary Hipple

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; four sisters, Gertrude Landgraf, Caroline DeLair, Ruth Kelly and Rose Miller.

YOUNG - There will be no visitation for Edward F. Young, who died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

Interment will be in St. Wendelin Cemetery, Carbon Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, Chicora.

For directions, information and to extend condolences to his family, please visit







Edward F. Young, 88, of Butler died Thursday morning in Butler Memorial Hospital.He was born July 3, 1931, in Chicora, and was the son of the late Frank Young and Anna Hockenberry Young.He worked for 20 years for Castle Rubber in East Butler, and then he worked 24 years at Butler Armco, where he was an overhead crane man.He served his country proudly from 1948 until 1951 in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War He was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center.He was a lifetime member of the Chicora Moose Lodge, and a lifetime Gold Card member of the East Brady Fireman's Club. He was also a member of the Chicora American Legion.He enjoyed hunting, horse races and his family.He married Margaret Hipple on Nov. 22, 1952. She died April 19, 2019.He is survived by three daughters, Debra Elaine Young Podbros, Diane Eileen McDonald and Doris Eloise Young-Peters; five sons, David Edward Young, Daryl Eugene and Shelby Young, Duane Edmund and Kelli Young, Denis Ellery and Darlene Young, and Deron Everet Young; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, James and Mary Ann Young, Thomas and Sherry Young and Rodger and Patti Young; a brother-in-law, Robert Miller; four sisters, Mary Louise O'Donnell, Alice Mae Fontaine, Helen Raabe and Jesse, and Jenny Blaha; and a sister-in-law, Mary HippleIn addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; four sisters, Gertrude Landgraf, Caroline DeLair, Ruth Kelly and Rose Miller.YOUNG - There will be no visitation for Edward F. Young, who died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.Funeral services and burial will be private.Interment will be in St. Wendelin Cemetery, Carbon Center.Arrangements are entrusted to STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, Chicora.For directions, information and to extend condolences to his family, please visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close