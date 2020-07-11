1/1
Edward J. "Ed" Nusser
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward J. Nusser, 75, formerly of Evans City, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born April 7, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward C. Nusser and Marian Brickley Nusser.
Ed was a member of Tailgaters of Central Florida, and formerly a member of the Evans City Lions Club.
He enjoyed his home in East Brady, where he loved boating and making memories with his children and grandchildren. Ed also enjoyed golfing, hot rods and classic cars.
He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, James E. Nusser Sr. and Karin Sammons of Cranberry Township; his grandchildren, Jerry, Tyler and Austin Sammons, Kyrstin Gorman, James Nusser Jr. and Alyssa Nusser; and his great-grandson, Kenneth "Trip" Gorman III.
NUSSER - The family of Edward J. Nusser, who died Thursday, July 9, 2020, will receive friends from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's honor to the East Brady Area Ambulance Service, 426 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Ed's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
