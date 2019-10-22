Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Schaming. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward J. Schaming, 88, of Renfrew entered into eternal rest in the loving arms of his Saviour on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

He was born Dec. 10, 1930, and was the son of the late Edward R. and Bessie (Dyke) Schaming.

Edward was a graduate of Grove City College in 1957, with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He was employed as a sales engineer for Titzel Engineering of Lawrenceville. Mr. Schaming was owner of Schaming Industries, which he ran for 20 years. Most recently, he was a sales engineer for Schaming Innovations of Cranberry Township, until two months ago.

Mr. Schaming was a member of Lifeway Baptist Church in Cranberry Township, the Duquesne Club of Pittsburgh, the Oxford Athletic Club and the AIST (Association of Iron & Steel Technology).

He enjoyed working on his farm, attending church, skiing, swimming and his first love, planting trees.

Mr. Schaming was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Korean War. Edward served as a naval navigator with distinction and honor for his country and always maintained a deep and abiding love for the Navy.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Esther (Linaberger) Schaming, whom he married July 16, 1955; his son, Edward (Bob) Schaming and his wife, Sharon, of Renfrew; his daughter, Cathy Vecsey and her husband, Russell, of Scottsdale, Ariz; two grandchildren, Jessica M. and Julia C. Schaming; and one brother, Raymond Atkinson of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William and Ralph Atkinson, and Paul Schaming; and one sister, Mary Martin.

SCHAMING - Visitation for Edward J. Schaming, who died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Nathan Snode officiating.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Butler.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeway Baptist Church, 28 Rolling Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

Online condolences can be given at







