1/
Edward J. Skurka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Skurka, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

He married Margaret F. Heisel in 1962. They lived in Valencia for 54 years.

He is survived by his children, Ed (Valerie) Skurka of Valencia, Debbie Brandstetter and Rick (Sue) Skurka of Saxonburg, and Dennis Skurka of Grove City, Ohio; grandchildren, Britni Brandstetter of Pittsburgh, Jason Skurka and Ryan Skurka of Valencia, Nick Malis of Butler, and Josh Skurka, Jordan Skurka and Emma Brandstetter of Saxonburg; step granddaughter, Ashley (Adam) Benson of Evans City; step great-granddaughter, Raelynn Benson of Evans City; sister, Peggy Ackerman of Saxonburg; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward S. Skurka; mother, Catherine E. Skurka; brother, Phillip Skurka; and sisters, Barbara Daniels, Elaine McCune, and Diane Norris.

Skurka - Professional services for Edward J. Skurka, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 are trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox.

Please visit www.thomasmsmithfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved