Edward J. Skurka, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
He married Margaret F. Heisel in 1962. They lived in Valencia for 54 years.
He is survived by his children, Ed (Valerie) Skurka of Valencia, Debbie Brandstetter and Rick (Sue) Skurka of Saxonburg, and Dennis Skurka of Grove City, Ohio; grandchildren, Britni Brandstetter of Pittsburgh, Jason Skurka and Ryan Skurka of Valencia, Nick Malis of Butler, and Josh Skurka, Jordan Skurka and Emma Brandstetter of Saxonburg; step granddaughter, Ashley (Adam) Benson of Evans City; step great-granddaughter, Raelynn Benson of Evans City; sister, Peggy Ackerman of Saxonburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward S. Skurka; mother, Catherine E. Skurka; brother, Phillip Skurka; and sisters, Barbara Daniels, Elaine McCune, and Diane Norris.
Skurka - Professional services for Edward J. Skurka, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 are trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox.
