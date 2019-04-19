Edward L. Reges, 76, of Mercer, formerly of Butler, died on Wednesday.
Ed was born March 23, 1943, in Butler, to Fred and Bertha (Stewart) Reges.
He married Donna Durnell on Aug. 8, 1980.
He was raised in the Protestant faith.
Ed was a laborer most of his life and formerly worked at Pullman-Standard.
In addition to his wife, Donna, survivors include his children, Brenda Martin, and Sherry and Sonny Reges; his stepdaughter, Mary Durnell; his sisters, Katherine Reinhart, Mary Harding, Diane Skunda and Tami Sloan; his brothers, Ralph, Albert and Tom Reges; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and five brothers.
REGES - Visitation hours for Edward L. Reges, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, officiated by Ed's sister, the Rev. Mary Harding.
Burial will take place in New Salem Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019