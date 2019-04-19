Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. "Ed" Reges. View Sign

Edward L. Reges, 76, of Mercer, formerly of Butler, died on Wednesday.

Ed was born March 23, 1943, in Butler, to Fred and Bertha (Stewart) Reges.

He married Donna Durnell on Aug. 8, 1980.

He was raised in the Protestant faith.

Ed was a laborer most of his life and formerly worked at Pullman-Standard.

In addition to his wife, Donna, survivors include his children, Brenda Martin, and Sherry and Sonny Reges; his stepdaughter, Mary Durnell; his sisters, Katherine Reinhart, Mary Harding, Diane Skunda and Tami Sloan; his brothers, Ralph, Albert and Tom Reges; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and five brothers.

REGES - Visitation hours for Edward L. Reges, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, officiated by Ed's sister, the Rev. Mary Harding.

Burial will take place in New Salem Cemetery.

Please visit



Edward L. Reges, 76, of Mercer, formerly of Butler, died on Wednesday.Ed was born March 23, 1943, in Butler, to Fred and Bertha (Stewart) Reges.He married Donna Durnell on Aug. 8, 1980.He was raised in the Protestant faith.Ed was a laborer most of his life and formerly worked at Pullman-Standard.In addition to his wife, Donna, survivors include his children, Brenda Martin, and Sherry and Sonny Reges; his stepdaughter, Mary Durnell; his sisters, Katherine Reinhart, Mary Harding, Diane Skunda and Tami Sloan; his brothers, Ralph, Albert and Tom Reges; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and five brothers.REGES - Visitation hours for Edward L. Reges, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, officiated by Ed's sister, the Rev. Mary Harding.Burial will take place in New Salem Cemetery.Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com Funeral Home Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City

306 Bessemer Ave.

Grove City , PA 16127

(724) 458-7790 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close