Edward Lee Poole, 70, of Butler passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born Oct. 14, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Colon and Stella Rubino Poole.
Ed loved tinkering on old cars in the garage and spending time with his 10 grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Sandy, whom he married May 8, 1971; six children, Eddie (Jun) Poole, Lonnie (Chris) Erskine, Lee, Rayna, Shane (Ali) and Nathaniel (Sarah) Poole; and 10 grandchildren.
Also surviving are three brothers, David (Marybeth), Ronnie (Sandy) and Richard Poole; and five sisters, Anita (Denny) Lattner, Loretta Poole, Rachel (Roger) Yost, Cindy Hall and Melissa Slivka.
POOLE - Friends and family of Edward Lee Poole, who died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, are invited to a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019