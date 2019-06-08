Edward Lee Wilbert, 68, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Butler passed away on Thursday under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born May 19, 1951, in Butler, he was a son of the late Elmer Wilbert and Mary Lou (Neyman) Wilbert.
He married Kathleen E. Hume on June 23, 1973.
He was a U.S. Navy corpsman and had retired from the Butler VA Medical Center in Butler, where he worked in the domiciliary as a nurse practitioner.
He enjoyed golf, playing on his computer, playing chess, woodworking and stargazing.
He was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Kathleen Wilbert; his daughter, Melissa (Chuck) Wilson of Slippery Rock; his sons, Stephen (Courtney) Wilbert and Christopher (Mirinda and Hannah) Wilbert, all of Butler; his granddaughter, Desiree Wilbert; his grandsons, Bradley Shirley, Hayden Shirley and Jonathan Wilbert; a sister, Judi Aumick; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Wilbert.
WILBERT - Friends of Edward Lee Wilbert, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle from June 8 to June 9, 2019