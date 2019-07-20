Edward "Buck" Leight of Butler passed away on July 12 with loved ones at his side at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 15, 1948, to Lloyd and Marian Leight.

Edward was a welder at Pullman Standard until its closing.

He traveled throughout the state with Rocky Mountain Furniture Sales.

He was a member of North Street Church in Butler.

He will be remembered and cherished for his extraordinary sense of humor and his love of children.

He is survived by his daughters, Danielle and Nicole; his grandchildren, Katie Leight, Nathan Anderson, Devin Leight, Emilee Gould, Darrion and Lyrik Frisby; his great-grandchildren, Amelia Scotece and Graesyn Gould; his sister, Florence (Don) Buongiorne; and his sister-in-law Judy Leight.

He was preceded in death by Ron, Lloyd, Gary and Haley Leight.

Death is not the end. It's the beginning. He has entered through the gate of his new home.

LEIGHT - A memorial service for Edward "Buck" Leight, who died Friday, July 12, 2019, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at North Street Christian Church, Butler, officiated by Pastor Huber.

Arrangements entrusted to Thomas M. Smith Crematory, 930 Center Ave., Blawnox.



