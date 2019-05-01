Edward Paul Murphy, 90, of Butler passed away on Sunday at Concordia at the Orchard in Butler.
He was born May 13, 1928, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Patrick Murphy and the late Nora Murphy.
Edward worked as a structural ironworker with the Iron Workers Local 3 in Pittsburgh.
He had resided in West View, Mars and Butler.
He was a member of VFW Post 249 Butler, Knights of Columbus, and a member of the West View VFW.
He enjoyed hunting.
Edward served in the U.S. Merchant Marine and the U.S. Marine Corps during peace and war time as a private first class in occupied Japan.
Edward sang every morning to everyone at the Orchard. Also, he would go from table to table to greet everyone and to say, "God bless you," and had been a participant in many other activities at the Orchard.
Edward is survived by one son, Daniel G. (Cynthia Palmer) Murphy of Slippery Rock; five daughters, Patricia Cavanaugh of Renfrew, Colleen Halagich of East Butler, Deborah (Dennis) Houlihan of Penn Hills, Kathleen Murphy of Ocala, Fla., and Jeanne (fiancé, Bob Brennan) Murphy of McDonald, Pa.; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Joseph Murphy of Verona, Pa.; one sister, Margaret McCloskey of New Brighton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean M. Murphy, whom he married on July 7, 1947, and who passed away on July 31, 2009; seven brothers; two sisters; one son-in-law; and one great-grandson.
MURPHY - A visitation for Edward Paul Murphy, who died Sunday, April 28, 2019, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Mitch Natali.
Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 1, 2019