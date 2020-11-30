1/
Edward R. "Ed" Hockenberry
1927 - 2020
Edward R. Hockenberry, 93, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Born in Butler on June 27, 1927, he was the son of the late John and Alice (Reith) Hockenberry.

Ed was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving his country during the Korean War.

He worked for Fuellgraf Electric Company for over 45 years until his retirement. He was a member of the IBEW Local 5 and was an active parishioner of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church. Ed enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and was a master woodworker.

He was loved and will be forever missed.

Ed was the beloved husband of Anne (Kobik) Hockenberry for over 63 years; father of Edward Hockenberry Jr., Kimberly Thoma, Gary Hockenberry, and Tomas (Jill) Hockenberry; grandfather of Bradley, Nicole, Kaitlyn, Angelica, Cierra, Savanna, and Alivia; great grandfather of Brycen. He is also survived by his brother, Paul (Janet) Hockenberry and a large and loving family.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Harold, and Terrance Hockenberry.

Hockenberry - All services for Edward R. Hockenberry, who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 were held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Burial was held at Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

