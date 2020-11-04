1/
Edward W. Nagy
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward W. Nagy, 82, of Lyndora passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, in Butler.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1937, in Lyndora, and was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Kuzlin) Nagy of Lyndora.

After high school, Ed joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served his country honorably.

He was an avid fisherman, who loved to fish whenever he had a chance.

He will be deeply missed and remembered by his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Grace Nagy-Molina of Stockton, Calif.; and his granddaughter, Brittney Luman of Oakland, Calif.

He was the youngest of five siblings and surviving is his sister, Shirley Ostram.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Esther Gutcheus, Lillian Schad and Mary Sue Johnston.

NAGY - All services for Edward W. Nagy, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, are being handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
