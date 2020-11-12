Edward W. Rudolchick, 88, of Chicora, formerly of West Sunbury, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Edward had been a resident at Chicora Medical Center.
Edward was born May 8, 1932, in Moon Run, Allegheny County, and was the son of the late Paul and Mary Klish Rudolchick.
He was employed as a truck driver, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed shooting trap.
He is survived by a son, Douglas E. Rudolchick of Woodland Park, Colo.; a daughter, Laurie A. Baker and her husband, Scott, of Flinton, Pa.; a granddaughter, Tianna D. Smith; and a grandson, Dalton Smith and his wife, Zoe.
Also surviving is a sister, Ann Simko of Maryland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings and a granddaughter.
RUDOLCHICK - Private arrangements for Edward W. Rudolchick, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
