Edward W. Rudolchick, 88, of Chicora, formerly of West Sunbury, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Edward had been a resident at Chicora Medical Center.Edward was born May 8, 1932, in Moon Run, Allegheny County, and was the son of the late Paul and Mary Klish Rudolchick.He was employed as a truck driver, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed shooting trap.He is survived by a son, Douglas E. Rudolchick of Woodland Park, Colo.; a daughter, Laurie A. Baker and her husband, Scott, of Flinton, Pa.; a granddaughter, Tianna D. Smith; and a grandson, Dalton Smith and his wife, Zoe.Also surviving is a sister, Ann Simko of Maryland.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings and a granddaughter.RUDOLCHICK - Private arrangements for Edward W. Rudolchick, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.Please visit www.hilefh.com