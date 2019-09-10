Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edyce LaRue "Pug" Kepple. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Edyce LaRue "Pug" Kepple, 88, of Butler passed away on Sunday in the Life Stories Neighborhood at Newhaven Court at Clearview in Butler.

Pug was born on Nov. 19, 1930, to Roy and Marjorie Thompson in Hooker, Pa.

She graduated from Concord High School in 1948.

She married the love of her life, George Kepple, on Sept. 30, 1950.

During her lifetime, in addition to being a homemaker and loving wife and mother, Pug enjoyed reading, knitting, doing puzzles, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Pug is survived by her husband, George; her son, Gary (Mary Jo) Kepple; her daughters, Terri (Louis) Grenci and Jeanne (James) Read; her brother, Veryl "Pete" Thompson; her grandchildren, Correne (Jon) Belasco, Louis "Beau" (Emily) Grenci, Edwin James "Jamie" (Stefani) Read and Kristin Read; and many other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Pug was preceded in death by a son, Brent William Kepple; three sisters, Audrey Miller, Barbara Fair and Donna Joan Miller; and recently by her sister-in-law, Hazel Thompson.

The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the staff of Life Stories at Newhaven and Newhaven Assisted Living, and also to Grane Hospice.

KEPPLE - Visitation for Edyce LaRue "Pug" Kepple, who died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Benson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E. 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, and , 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Online condolences can be given at



