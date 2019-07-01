Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen E. Martin. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul Roman Catholic Church 128 N. McKean St. Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen E. Martin, 87, of Butler, passed away from a brief illness Saturday in the comfort of her home.

Born Aug. 21, 1931, in the Mount Oliver neighborhood of Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Raymond T. and Gertrude Rectenwald Byrne.

A 1950 graduate of St. Michael's High School, she was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Pittsburgh before her marriage.

Eileen worked side-by-side with her husband, A. Ross Martin, in their business, Martin Funeral Home, Inc.

She was a member of Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church.

She was a member and past president of the St. Paul Women's Guild. She also belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America, the Butler Fellowship of Churches, and the Butler County Deanery of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She also volunteered for many community organizations, particularly those in which her children were involved. One of her favorite volunteer activities was her work for many years in the Butler Catholic School library.

She is survived by her husband, A. Ross Martin, whom she married July 16, 1955; three daughters, Catherine Martin, of Butler, Susan Martin and her friend, Mike, of Butler, and Deborah Martin, of Butler; three sons, Timothy "Pepper" Martin and his wife, Lori, of Petrolia, Thomas Martin and his wife, Kristie, of Herman, and Stephen Martin, of Butler; one sister, Joan Smith, of Pittsburgh; one brother, Paul Byrne, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and eight grandchildren, Allison, Meghan, Holden, Matthew, Lillianne, Brodie, Kamryn, and Sean.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.

MARTIN - Friends of Eileen E. Martin, who died Saturday, June 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday from St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Saint Paul Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at the church on Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. to recite the rosary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001.

