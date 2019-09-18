Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church 1304 E. Cruikshank Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Harper, 71, of Butler went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone that she met.

Eileen loved Jesus and had a servant's heart. She gave the love of the Lord to everyone she met. She loved children and spent many years teaching at Holy Sepulcher Catholic School before retiring to pursue her life's second passion, being a grandmother full time.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Sekelsky; her devoted husband of 46 years, Bill Harper; her loving son, Brian Harper and his wife, Tamara; grandchildren, Brianna, Joshua and Ava; her best friend and daughter, Renee Hofmeister and her husband, Aaron; grandchildren, Madeline and Liam; her brothers, Tom, Bill and Bob; her sisters, Diane and Karen; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Frank Sekelsky.

HARPER - Friends of Eileen Harper, who died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler. Friends are asked to please meet at the church.

Eileen will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Holy Sepulcher Catholic School for the Tuition Assistance Fund, 6515 Old Route 8 North, Butler, PA 16002.

