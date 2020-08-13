1/1
Eileen M. Long
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen M. Long, 74, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Altoona, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born Sept. 8, 1945, in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Iavasile and Ellen Mirabella Iavasile.

Eileen was a member of North Way Christian Community.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, exercising, traveling, and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be joyfully remembered and greatly missed.

Eileen leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 51 years, Dennis R. Long, whom she married on Dec. 7, 1968; her daughters, Lori (Christopher) Hasley of Gibsonia, Kristin (Martin) Long West of San Francisco, Calif., and Julie (Peter) Nastri of East Brunswick, N.J.; her grandchildren, Ellena and Jackson Hasley, Kai Long, Hannah and Jonah Long West, and Vincent and Nicholas Nastri; and her brother, Peter Iavasile of State College.

LONG - Per the family's request, a private memorial service will be held for Eileen M. Long, who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved