Eileen M. Long, 74, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Altoona, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born Sept. 8, 1945, in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Iavasile and Ellen Mirabella Iavasile.
Eileen was a member of North Way Christian Community.
She enjoyed cooking for her family, exercising, traveling, and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be joyfully remembered and greatly missed.
Eileen leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 51 years, Dennis R. Long, whom she married on Dec. 7, 1968; her daughters, Lori (Christopher) Hasley of Gibsonia, Kristin (Martin) Long West of San Francisco, Calif., and Julie (Peter) Nastri of East Brunswick, N.J.; her grandchildren, Ellena and Jackson Hasley, Kai Long, Hannah and Jonah Long West, and Vincent and Nicholas Nastri; and her brother, Peter Iavasile of State College.
LONG - Per the family's request, a private memorial service will be held for Eileen M. Long, who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
