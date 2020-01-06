Elaine Bistransin, 91, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Jamestown Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born July 9, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Victor and Adelaide Stedman.

As a child, Elaine was sent to live with her grandparents in Mandeville, Jamaica.

After graduating high school in New York City, she worked as a telephone operator. She met her husband, George, at a USO dance at the Polish Club in New York. She moved to Pennsylvania after her husband completed his service in the U.S. Army.

A longtime resident of Butler, she worked at the Laurel Tree and as a product demonstrator.

Elaine was interested in crafts and was crocheting hats for family and friends even in her 90s. She was also interested in gardening and in her later years, when confined to a wheelchair, kept a container garden on her deck.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Joe) Ellett, Richard Bistransin, George Bistransin Jr., Della (Norman) Weidel and Andrew Bistransin (Sheri Watt); her grandchildren, Tabitha Ellett, Joseph Ellett III, Heather Weidel, Samuel Weidel, William Weidel, A.J. Bistransin and Sofia Bistransin; and her brother, Alan Stedman.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, George Bistransin; her son, Tyrone Bistransin; both of her parents, Victor Stedman and Adelaide (Fialkoff) Stedman; and her brothers, Sidney Stedman and Lawrence Stedman.

BISTRANSIN - A Mass for Elaine Bistransin, who died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jamestown, Ohio. Father Charles Lange is officiating.

Elaine will be cremated and burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Powers-Kell Funeral Home, Jamestown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .



