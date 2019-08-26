Elaine Turner Cullinan, 75, of Valencia, formerly of West Deer, passed away Sunday.
Born July 16, 1944, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Jeanne Smith Turner.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Cullinan; sister of Patti Thompson, Charles Bruce Turner and Robert Scott Turner; aunt of Philip, Patrick, Peter, Amy, Charles, Erin and Brian; and great-aunt to many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Elaine was an accountant with Fisher Scientific for many years.
CULLINAN - Services for Elaine Turner Cullinan, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, are private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019