Elaine J. Myers, 77, of Butler passed away on Tuesday evening at the Chicora Medical Center.

Elaine was born March 22, 1942, in New Kensington. She was the daughter of the late Domenick M. and Emma Serafini Roppolo.

Elaine grew up in Leechburg, was a 1960 graduate of Leechburg High School and a 1964 graduate of the Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh.

In her earlier years, she had been employed at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Butler, where she worked as the nursing supervisor. Elaine then served as the campaign manager for her then husband, Gary A. Myers' three runs for U.S. Congress in the 1970s. She helped him to win the election in 1974, and re-election in 1976.

Following his retirement, they returned to Butler and she resumed her career at Sunnyview, where she was known to provide extra personal attention to patients who did not regularly receive visits from family. Following her retirement from Sunnyview, she provided in-home care to elderly patients.

Elaine had a lifelong curiosity about the world and enjoyed taking her children to movies and museums. On two occasions, she was able to visit the small village in Northern Italy where her father was born. She also enjoyed shopping and finding perfect and unexpected gifts for those she loved. Most of all, Elaine loved to laugh and was often able to find and revel in the humorous side of the human condition.

Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Michele Myers Kelly of San Diego, Calif.; her four grandchildren, Savannah Ruiz Heck-Howard of Memphis, Tenn., Dakota Jacob Ruiz of San Diego, Calif., and Breccan Kelly and Ryker Kelly, both of San Diego, Calif.; two great- grandchildren, John Thomas Heck-Howard and Colin Heck-Howard, both of Memphis, Tenn.; her niece and best friend, Natalie Girardi Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and her son, Mark.

MYERS - A graveside memorial service for Elaine J. Myers, who died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery in Leechburg at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

To send a condolence, please visit



