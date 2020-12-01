1/1
Elaine Kappel
Elaine Kappel, 86, of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Fox Chapel and Naples, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Richard W. "Dick" Kappel.

She was the mother of the late Caroline (Kappel) Haak and Richard Kappel; mother-in-law of Mark Haak; and the grandmother of Alexander F. Haak and Thomas R. Haak.

A graduate of William and Mary College, it remained close to her heart. She received her master's in library sciences from Duquesne University.

Along with her late husband, Dick, they were longtime members at Butler Country Club, where she was once a Club Champion.

KAPPEL - Arrangements for Elaine Kappel, who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, have been entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, Oakmont.

Services and interment will be private for the family in Homewood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the College of William and Mary.

Please visit www.burket-truby.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
