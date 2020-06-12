Elaine L. Peoples
1952 - 2020
Elaine L. Peoples, 67, of Slippery Rock, passed away June 10, 2020, at home.
Elaine was born on Dec. 16, 1952, in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was the daughter of Jesse and Janis Fedor.
Elaine graduated from her alma mater from Slippery Rock High School, and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduating from high school, she attended Butler Beauty School and ran a beauty shop for several years.
Elaine married Jerry Peoples on Dec. 18, 1971, and he passed away on June 22, 2019.
She found archaeology and local history fascinating. She enjoyed collecting antiques, books, horseback riding, horses, and spending time with family.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her mother, Janis Fedor; her children, Heather Reeseman of Slippery Rock, Jason Peoples of Stoneboro, Aaron Peoples of Slippery Rock, Matthew Peoples of Slippery Rock, and Luke Peoples of Slippery Rock.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Issac Peoples, Ryan Peoples, Tessa Reeseman, Christopher Reeseman, Kaelynn Peoples and Jacob Peoples; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Rylee Williams, and Bryson McDeavitt; one brother, Shawn Fedor of Slippery Rock; and two sisters, Amy Forrest of Slippery Rock, and Naomi Miller of Kennerdell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Peoples; and her father, Jesse Fedor.
PEOPLES - A private family viewing for Elaine L. Peoples, who died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, will take place at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home in Harrisville.
Burial will take place at Mount Irwin Cemetery.
Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamison Funeral Home
117 North Main Street
Harrisville, PA 16038
(724) 735-2671
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

