1/1
Eleanor Chan
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Eleanor (Matonak) Chan passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Indiana, Pa. at the age of 60.
Eleanor was born April 5, 1960, in Butler, to Dolores and Andy Matonak.
She graduated from IUP with a B.S. and master's degree in special education. She taught at various locations in Indiana county for 10 years. She enjoyed helping children. She won many awards for photography, including first prize at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
During their 32-year marriage, Eleanor and Ben enjoyed traveling with family to many destinations worldwide, including Mexico, Europe, Hong Kong, to visit relatives. Her favorite place was Maui, Hawaii. Ben and Eleanor were inseparable, happy to spend days together in their comfortable home.
Family was always first for Eleanor, especially children. She loved to play with them and create occasions that always felt special.
She loved birthdays and holidays, especially Christmas. She decorated the whole house, made a special meal, and made an effort to get everyone a gift that they would enjoy.
Her brother Andrew recalls the time when he and Eleanor together, faced their fear of roller coasters at Cedar Point.
Eleanor is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin Chan; her stepdaughters, Tiffany Chan and Benay (Shane) Nachin; her stepgranddaughter, Charise (Ben) McNeel; and her stepgreat-grandchildren, Jaelynn, Aria and Janie.
She was the youngest of seven siblings, Carol Moore of Baltimore, Md., Andrew (Karen) Matonak of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Evelyn (Tom) Kelly of Mars, Mary (Steve) Rekich of Butler, and James (Bonnie) Matonak of Butler; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Matonak.
She will be greatly missed.
CHAN - Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City, has been entrusted with the arrangements for Eleanor (Matonak) Chan, who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite organization in her memory.
To sign the guest book or donate, please visit www.bowserfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowser Funeral Home - Homer City
4606 Old US Hwy 119 S
Homer City, PA 15748
(724) 479-9422
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved