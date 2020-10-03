Ms. Eleanor (Matonak) Chan passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Indiana, Pa. at the age of 60.
Eleanor was born April 5, 1960, in Butler, to Dolores and Andy Matonak.
She graduated from IUP with a B.S. and master's degree in special education. She taught at various locations in Indiana county for 10 years. She enjoyed helping children. She won many awards for photography, including first prize at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
During their 32-year marriage, Eleanor and Ben enjoyed traveling with family to many destinations worldwide, including Mexico, Europe, Hong Kong, to visit relatives. Her favorite place was Maui, Hawaii. Ben and Eleanor were inseparable, happy to spend days together in their comfortable home.
Family was always first for Eleanor, especially children. She loved to play with them and create occasions that always felt special.
She loved birthdays and holidays, especially Christmas. She decorated the whole house, made a special meal, and made an effort to get everyone a gift that they would enjoy.
Her brother Andrew recalls the time when he and Eleanor together, faced their fear of roller coasters at Cedar Point.
Eleanor is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin Chan; her stepdaughters, Tiffany Chan and Benay (Shane) Nachin; her stepgranddaughter, Charise (Ben) McNeel; and her stepgreat-grandchildren, Jaelynn, Aria and Janie.
She was the youngest of seven siblings, Carol Moore of Baltimore, Md., Andrew (Karen) Matonak of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Evelyn (Tom) Kelly of Mars, Mary (Steve) Rekich of Butler, and James (Bonnie) Matonak of Butler; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Matonak.
She will be greatly missed.
CHAN - Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City, has been entrusted with the arrangements for Eleanor (Matonak) Chan, who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite organization in her memory.
