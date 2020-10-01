1/
Eleanor Grace England
1933 - 2020
Eleanor Grace (Oesterling) England went home to her Lord and Savior Aug. 30, 2020, at her home in Orlando, Fla., with her son by her side.

Eleanor was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Middlesex Township, to Leland W. Oesterling and Marcella (Grabe) Oesterling.

She graduated from Mars High School.

Eleanor married Ralph C. England on May 16, 1965. He passed away Dec. 4, 1979.

She is survived by her son, John C. England of Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, Charles Oesterling of Butler and Ronald Oesterling of Michigan; three sisters, Evelyn (Wayne) Cypher of Butler, Kay (George) Kuhn of Michigan and Karen Mulligan of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith Oesterling and William Oesterling; and four sisters, Doris Oesterling, Leah Montag, Janice Fry and N. Carol Greenawalt.

ENGLAND - Arrangements for Eleanor Grace (Oesterling) England, who died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Burial will take place at Brownsdale Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
