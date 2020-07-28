1/1
Eleanor J. Koch
Eleanor J. Koch, loving mother, Mom-Mom and GGMom, passed away on July 11, 2020.She died just 11 days short of her 100th birthday celebration at Concordia at the Orchard in Butler, where she received kind and loving care.
Eleanor was born on July 22, 1920, in Norwood, Pa., to Joseph and Lucy Gordy Green.
She worked for Curtis Publishing Co., until her marriage on March 22, 1941, to Homer C. Koch. Together they raised two children in Gradyville, Delaware County, Janet K. Platt of Butler, and Robert A. Koch of Delaware County.
Once her children were in school, she became a volunteer at the Easter Seals School, and later was a school secretary with the Rose TreeMedia School District, until her retirement.
In her later life, Eleanor became a world traveler with her son and their favorite band, U2. She enjoyed the sunsets over the Eiffel Tower in Paris, visiting castles in Germany, enjoying the sights in Geneva, Amsterdam, London and especially her favorite, Ireland. On her 95th birthday at Madison Square Garden, U2 band members sang to her and helped blow out the candles. She and her daughter also loved traveling to Canada, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Californiaand Hawaii.
Being of great faith, she raised her children to be the same. She was an active member of Gradyville Methodist Church for 66 years. Her grandsons fondly recall the Christmas Eve candlelight services in her small church built before the Civil War. After moving to Butler, she joined Christ Community United Methodist Church.
Eleanor was a woman who always put the needs of others before her own, especially ensuring her husband's food was hot! She took great pride in baking many batches of chocolate chip cookies for her grandsons and snickerdoodles for her son. She was also known for her fabulous pies on holidays and at the election day dinners at Gradyville Methodist.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Homer; and her brother, Dr. Paul E. Green.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Platt and her husband, Tom; her son, Bob and his wife, Gretchen; her three grandsons, Stephen and his wife, Nicia, and two great-granddaughters, Chloe and Nina of Kailua, Hawaii, Christopher and his wife, Kimberly, and her great-grandson, Connor, and great-granddaughter, Emily, of Butler, and Jeffrey and his wife, Liza, and her great-granddaughter, Ellen, of Alameda, Calif.; as well as her nieces and nephews.
Family was the most important thing in her life.
KOCH - Services for Eleanor J. Koch, who died Saturday, July 11, 2020, will be held at a later date at Gradyville Methodist Church.
She will be buried alongside her husband, parents, and aunts, uncles and other relatives at Edgewood Memorial Park in Glen Mills, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, Zelienople.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church, 205 N.Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001, or to your favorite charity.
Online condolences and directions are available at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
