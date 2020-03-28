Eleanor J. Schmook, 80, of Cabot, formerly of Scottdale, Pa., passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
She was born in 1940 and was the daughter of the late George and Laura Weisel.
Eleanor's favorite pastimes included reading, going camping and browsing flea markets for hidden treasures. However, what brought her the most joy was loving her pups and spending as much time as possible with her husband, children and grandchildren.
She was the beloved wife of James D. Schmook for 61 years; the loving mother of Diane (Keith) Frndak, Sharon (Curt) Blakley, Jim Schmook and David (Christina) Schmook; the grandmother of Karen (Anthony) Beilstein, Kristen (Devin) Michel, and Leonard and Sophia Schmook; and the great-grandmother of Adalyn, Jeremiah and Lindy.
Eleanor is also survived by her siblings, Jane (George) Santmyer and Jack (Connie) Weisel.
SCHMOOK - A private service for Eleanor J. Schmook, who died Thursday, March 26, 2020, is planned for her immediate family.
All arrangements were entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020